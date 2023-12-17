Bull on the tracks: Steer delays surprised New Jersey commuters

The bull, named Ricardo, is recovering at a New Jersey animal sanctuary.

Bull on the tracks: A wayward steer held up trains for nearly 45 minutes after wandering on tracks at Newark Penn Station in New Jersey. (NJ Transit)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEWARK, N.J. — A wayward bull who wandered onto a track at a New Jersey train station caused delays of up to 45 minutes for commuters on Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

The 700-pound steer was seen trotting on the track at Newark Penn Station before the animal was captured about three miles away, NJ.com reported.

NJ Transit posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday morning, showing the bull on a track near a platform.

It was not immediately clear how the bull got loose, WNBC-TV reported. But passengers on trains that passed through the station took photographs and recorded videos of the unusual sight.

“And I looked out the window and it was there, it was just kind of trotting down the track there,” Jason Monticelli, of Neptune Township, told WABC-TV. “I thought maybe it was a Red Bulls PR stunt or something like that, considering the stadium was right there. But yeah, he was just trotting along. We were just trying to figure out where it came from.”

The New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer play in nearby Harrison.

Police from Newark and the Port Authority corraled the bull after finding it behind a building on Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark, NJ.com reported.

The bull was taken into custody by a local animal sanctuary and was not facing the slaughterhouse, according to the news outlet.

The bull, named Ricardo, is currently healing from injuries he sustained on his hind legs while running down the track, according to a Facebook video posted by Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, a nonprofit based in Wantage, New Jersey.

Latest headlines:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!