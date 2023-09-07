Bruce Springsteen postpones September concerts for peptic ulcer disease treatment

Bruce Springsteen postpones September concerts for peptic ulcer disease treatment Bruce Springsteen (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Boss announced on his website Wednesday that all of his September shows will be postponed as he is being treated for his symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

>> Read more trending news

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon,” Springsteen said in a statement.

Peptic ulcer disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine, according to The Associated Press. It can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Bruce Springsteen cancels Philadelphia concerts due to illness

Springsteen’s website said ticketholders will receive information about the rescheduled dates for the following postponed shows:

  • Sept. 7 - Syracuse, New York at JMA Wireless Dome
  • Sept. 9 - Baltimore, Maryland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
  • Sept. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
  • Sept. 16 - Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Sept. 19 - Albany, New York at MVP Arena
  • Sept. 21 - Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
  • Sept. 29 - Washington, DC at Nationals Park

The tour is reportedly scheduled to resume on Nov. 3 in Vancouver and two shows in Los Angeles at the beginning of December, according to Deadline.

Springsteen and E Street Band’s first tour in about six years started in Tampa, Florida last February. In March, he was forced to postpone his shows in Albany, Connecticut, and Ohio due to illness, the AP reported. He also recently canceled his shows in Pennsylvania for similar reasons.

Springsteen turns 74 years old at the end of September, the AP reported.

Image 1 of 28

Through the years American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, UK, 18th November 1975. (Photo by John Minihan/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (John Minihan/Getty Images)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!