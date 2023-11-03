Boy calls 911, says he wanted to hug a deputy

Boy hugs deputy A young boy in Florida hugs Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Pracht after calling 911 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy responding to a disconnected 911 call in Florida got a surprise Wednesday when he learned a young boy had called the emergency line to give him a hug.

>> Read more trending news

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released footage showing Deputy Scott Pracht responding to the call just before 1 p.m. at a home in Riverview.

“Everything OK?” he asks a woman identified as the boy’s mother. “We had a 911 call come from here.”

In the video, taken from body camera footage and the home’s Ring Doorbell camera, the woman calls for her son to ask if he had called police. He answers that he had.

“Well, I wanted to give him a hug!” he says, prompting a laugh from Pracht. The deputy obliges as the boy’s mom checks his phone to confirm he had made the call.

“I know what your phone number is: 911,” the boy says.

“Yeah, but you know what that’s for? It’s if you’re in trouble and you need help, or if somebody you know is around you and that’s in trouble and needs help,” Pracht tells him. “It’s very important. You got to be careful when you call that number, OK?”

He gives the boy a fist bump as the boy apologizes.

“It’s OK, kid,” Pracht says. “Don’t worry about it.”

Deputies said the incident “exemplifies the strong bond between Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the community they serve.”

Sheriff Chad Chronister shared a reminder Thursday that 911 is to be used in emergencies only, and encouraged parents to talk to their children about appropriately using the number.

“We deeply appreciate the genuine kindness shown by this young child,” he added. “Our deputies are more than willing to share a hug and spread love to children in our community.”

Need something to lift your spirits?
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!