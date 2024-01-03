Bodycam footage shows foot chase of rooster who flew the coop

Feathered fugitive: Body-worn camera footage, left, shows a police officer catching a rooster in a yard in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. At right, the officer, identified as Officer Fader, poses with the bird. (Dayton Police Department)

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DAYTON, Ohio — The body-worn camera of an Ohio police officer caught footage of an unusual New Year’s Day foot chase — that of a wayward rooster running amok in a Dayton neighborhood.

>> Read more trending news

According to Dayton police officials, dispatchers received a call on Monday reporting an animal complaint.

“The call notes stated that a chicken was chasing people, including a girl on Virginia Avenue,” authorities said in a social media post.

When an officer arrived, he met with a woman who explained the situation. The officer found the feathered fugitive walking around in the woman’s backyard.

After a moderate-speed foot chase and some fancy footwork, the officer nabbed the bird and gingerly carried it to the street, where he secured it in his patrol vehicle.

The rooster was unharmed. WHIO-TV in Dayton reported that the animal is being fostered until its owner is found.

Latest headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!