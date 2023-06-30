Bobcat attacks man sleeping in hammock

Bobcat attacks man sleeping in hammock Bobcat (Anita Elder Design/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HARTFORD, Conn. — A bobcat attacked a man who was sleeping at a campsite in a hammock at Selden Neck State Park in Connecticut, officials say.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) in a news release obtained by WVIT said that the man was with other adults leading a group of young campers during an outing at the state park Friday.

The incident happened early in the morning. The man was sleeping when the bobcat attacked him, DEEP said, according to The Associated Press.

DEEP said that the man and two adults were able to subdue the bobcat and kill it, the AP reported.

All three adults were taken to the hospital, WVIT reported.

“Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed,” Deputy Commissioner Michael Williams said in a statement obtained by the news outlet.

DEEP believe that none of the young campers were in contact with the bobcat, WVIT reported.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

