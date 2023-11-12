Billy Joel welcomes rescue dog named Bucky to family

Billy Joel: The singer performed with his daughters Della and Remy at Madison Square Garden last month. (Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)

Billy Joel is a big shot to a rescue dog who needed a family.

>> Read more trending news

The six-time Grammy Award winner announced in an Instagram post that his family had adopted a French bulldog named Bucky, People reported.

It is the fourth rescued dog adopted by the Piano Man. His last dog, a pug named Rosie, died in 2022.

“A year and a half ago, we lost Rosie and were waiting for the right rescue for our family,” Joel, 74, wrote in an Instagram post.

The gray dog was at a shelter in San Diego with a “bad case of mange,” Joel wrote on Instagram. Bucky was rescued by Roadogs, a California-based rescue organization, People reported. According to its website, Roadogs is “dedicated to rehabbing and rescuing medical bulldogs and puppies with birth defects.

Roadogs “rescued him and nursed him back to health,” Joel wrote on social media. “And now he is part of our family.”

Billy Joel Adopts Rescue Dog Named Bucky: 'Part of Our Family' https://t.co/8IWvdCvgph — People (@people) November 11, 2023

Roadogs also posted about Bucky on its Instagram account.

“Big love to @billyjoel and family for choosing to adopt from Roadogs,” the organization wrote. “We rescued Bucky from the shelter with mange. Thanks to his foster, Nicole, he got lots of love and good care and was soon ready for adoption!”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Through the years UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: USA Photo of Billy JOEL, Editorial Use Only - No Commercial Use Permitted (Photo by Gems/Redferns) (Gems/Redferns)

©2023 Cox Media Group