Bills’ Damar Hamlin set to play first regular-season game since cardiac arrest

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is on the active roster Sunday for his first regular-season game against the Miami Dolphins since he suffered a cardiac arrest last year.

Hamlin, 25, appearing in a regular-season game marks the final step for him to resume his career playing football, according to The Associated Press.

Hamlin was cleared in April to resume playing, the AP reported.

He was on the inactive list for the first three games of the season but according to CNN, he did play in the Bills’ three preseason games.

Hamlin made a remarkable recovery since he went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 while on the field during a game against Cincinnati Bengals, the AP reported.

It was learned after his cardiac arrest that it was caused by commotio cordis, CNN reported. This happens when severe trauma to the chest disrupts the heart’s electrical charge. This leads to abnormal heartbeats.

“I wish I could do this process under a rock ... just to myself and pop out whenever I felt like I was super, super duper, you know, ready to be a Pro Bowler,” Hamlin said in July, according to ESPN. “But I think it’s power in being out here every day and doing my process in front of the world, and I always wanted to stand for something bigger than myself. It was my goal my whole life.”

Kickoff happens at 1 p.m. EST Sunday.

