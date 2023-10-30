Biden to regulate AI in executive order

Regulations FILE PHOTO: The Biden administrations is laying out groundwork over the governing of artificial intelligence. (da-kuk/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is looking at safeguarding the use of artificial intelligence with an executive order.

The president’s order will outline the country’s first rules governing AI, but will only impact American companies, The New York Times reported.

It will cover several topics, including ensuring that AI platforms are tested and requiring that any photos, video or audio made by AI are clearly marked, The New York Times reported.

Fraudulent AI-generated content, sometimes called deep fakes, will be governed by the Department of Commerce, which will develop the guidance for authentication and watermarking, according to the White House.

The president also does not want older Americans to fall victim to AI-generated scams, The Associated Press reported.

Deep fakes and scams aren’t the only things being regulated. There will also be rules to ensure that AI cannot be used to make biological or nuclear weapons.

If a group develops an AI model that could pose a threat to national security or the country’s economy or health, it will be required to alert the government under the Defense Production Act, CNN reported. The Defense Production Act was used during the COVID-19 pandemic and to address the recent baby formula shortage, The Washington Post reported.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology will set standards for testing and the Department of Homeland Security will apply them through the establishment of the AI Safety and Security Board. The Department of Energy will also have a hand in developing standards to address how AI may threaten infrastructure.

The National Security Council will be issuing a memo, with input by the White House chief of staff, to make sure that AI used by the military and the intelligence community is used “safely, ethically, and effectively in their missions, and (the NSC) will direct actions to counter adversaries’ military use of AI.”

The White House is also looking at how AI may be used in the government’s and the country’s favor by using it to “harness AI’s potentially game-changing cyber capabilities to make software and networks more secure.”

The administration is also trying to minimize the risk of job loss due to AI, CNN reported. The president wants labor standards set for equity, health and safety, and to make sure that workers benefit from the use of AI by giving companies guidance so they don’t undercompensate workers, use AI to evaluate job applications unfairly or prevent workers from being able to organize, the White House said. The government will also develop a report that will examine potential AI impact on the labor market, while also trying to strengthen federal support for workers who may be affected.

Vice President Kamala Harris is attending an AI summit hosted by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The U.S. is also working with its allies in the G7 and the United Nations to develop an AI code of conduct, CNN reported.

Some of the president’s proposals will be put into effect in the next 90 days to 365 days, The Associated Press reported. The regulations face legal and political challenges, the Times reported.



