Beyoncé added to French dictionary

Beyoncé may have already dominated R&B, pop and country music, but now she’s taking over the French language.

Queen Bey is being added to the French dictionary.

The Times was the first to report that Beyoncé is being added to Petit Larousse Illustré.

She is one of 40 people added to the encyclopedic dictionary with her entry reading “American singer of R&B and pop,” Billboard reported.

Other celebrities include Cate Blanchett, LeBron James and Christopher Nolan.

Larousse’s head of dictionaries and encyclopedias Carine Girac-Marinier told Le Point, that they were chosen to “reflect concerns, developments or strong movements this year,” according to Billboard.

They also matched the “values of the Petit Larousse — excellence and promotion of French culture,” US Weekly reported. Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, is of Louisiana Creole heritage, according to the publication.

The dictionary is updated annually and the nearly four dozen honorees were chosen by a jury who create a list of about 150 words and names that are recognizable to French speakers, TMZ reported.

Beyoncé has already made her mark on language. “Bootylicious” was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2004. The OED defines “bootylicious” as a woman who is “sexually attractive, sexy; shapely.”

She has spoken about being immortalized in the dictionary for “bootylicious,” saying, “I wrote the song, but I wish there was another word I could have come up with if I was going to have a word in the dictionary,” Beyoncé told TV Hits in the past.

The Petit Larousse is a one-volume encyclopedic dictionary first published in 1905. It had its first major revision in 1935, and again several times, the most recent in 2012. It is now updated each year.

