Barbie at 65: Mattel celebrates milestone birthday with new doll

Happy birthday! Barbie turned 65 on March 9, 2024, and Mattel introduced a new doll to celebrate the occasion. (Mattel)

Barbie may be eligible for Medicare, but the iconic doll remains forever young.

The 11-inch doll with a blonde ponytail made its debut at the American Toy Fair in New York City on March 9, 1959, according to History.com.

The doll -- the first mass-produced toy for children in the United States with adult features -- was the idea of Ruth Handler, who founded Mattel, Inc., in 1945 with her husband. The original price? Three dollars.

65 years ago #Today, Barbie made her debut at the American International Toy Fair in NY City.



Created by Ruth Handler, Barbie quickly became a cultural phenomenon, revolutionizing the toy industry and inspiring generations of children around the world.pic.twitter.com/P3fHDplHAb — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 9, 2024

To celebrate Barbie’s milestone birthday, Mattel released a new doll inspired by the original, ABC News reported.

The new “Incredibly Glamorous” Barbie wears a floor-length black-and-white ballgown paired with cat-eye sunglasses. The gown pays tribute to the black-and-white swimsuit the 1959 model wore.

The limited-edition doll retails for $60 and became available in two different models on Saturday, People reported.

Happy birthday, Barbie! Barbie's reign as the most popular doll in the world continues as she turns 65 years old. Mattel will celebrate in a variety of ways including the unveiling of new one-of-a-kind role model dolls, charitable initiatives and more. https://t.co/R7XzqRS2sc pic.twitter.com/o0hkYhNnev — ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2024

The 2024 doll has “voluminous hair” made up in a “half-up, half-down” style that celebrates Barbie’s looks “with trendy kawaii style,” according to a news release.

Mattel also selected eight entertainment and cultural stars as global storytellers and role models, the release stated. The company created one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls made in their likeness, according to Forbes.

According to Mattel, the role models are actresses Helen Mirren and Viola Davis, model Nicole Fujita, singers Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue, indigenous content creator Maira Gomez, German comedian Enissa Amani and Mexican filmmaker Lila Avilés.

“Barbie’s story has never been just about her. It’s about the countless young kids she’s inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way,” Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and the global head of dolls, said in a statement. “For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognize over six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream --– and dream big.”

65 years ago today, the 1st Barbie went on display at the American Toy Fair.



Ruth Handler created Barbie as a symbol of freedom & possibility for girls.



It's an honor to have my own #Barbie in the Inspiring Women collection.



Thank you, @Mattel. pic.twitter.com/ECJZmtfPOq — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 9, 2024

Barbie has had a big year, including a blockbuster movie about her life and adventures.

Revenue from the movie and related toy and merchandise sales boosted Mattel’s profits by $150 million in 2023, Forbes reported.

In an earnings call last month, Mattel executives said they expect the 65th birthday releases to help drive Barbie sales this year, according to the magazine.

“She’s an incredibly glamorous, gorgeous and modern doll for collectors,” senior vice president and head of design for dolls Kim Culmone told People. “We’ve modernized her for today, but touched on all her glamour and gave great little cues and nods for collectors -- little Easter eggs in there -- that they will understand.”

