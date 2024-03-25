‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alums Chris Conran, Alana Milne announce engagement

Chris Conran and Alana Milne

Engaged: Chris Conran and Alana Milne are officially engaged. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After more than two years of dating, “Bachelor in Paradise” alums Chris Conran and Alana Milne announced their engagement.

The couple, who met during the show’s seventh season in 2021, made the announcement in an Instagram post, Entertainment Tonight reported. Conran, 31, popped the question while they were vacationing in Bali, Indonesia, to celebrate Milne’s 30th birthday, according to the entertainment news website.

“My dream girl said yes to forever,” Conran wrote.

Conran made his proposal on bended knee on a covered dock by the waterfront, surrounded by candles and rose petals, Us magazine reported.

On her own Instagram stories account, Milne reposted the photos and added an additional picture of the couple smiling while she showed off her engagement ring, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s not just a boulder, it’s a rock,” she wrote.

Conran, a landscape design salesman, met Milne during episode 7 of the 2021 season, Us magazine reported.

Conran, who had been eliminated during the 16th season of “The Bachelorette” in 2020, was paired with Jessenia Cruz before Milne arrived on the beach, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Milne and Conran left the show separately but continued to date off camera, according to the entertainment news website. They later announced that they were living together in Conran’s hometown of Salt Lake City.

