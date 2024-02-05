Arrest made in dognapping that left owner clinging to hood of speeding car

Arrest made in dognapping case An arrest has been made in a dognapping that left the pup’s owner clinging to the hood of the suspect’s car as it sped through the streets of Los Angeles last month.

Sadie Slater, 21, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in Inglewood, California, on Saturday. Slater was booked on robbery charges with bail set at $70,000.

The French bulldog Slater is accused of stealing, Onyx, was not found, the LAPD told ABC News on Sunday.

Your @LAPD_GND and @USMarshalsHQ has been working diligently to locate and arrest suspect 1 on the violent robbery that took #Onyx. Code 4. Suspect 1 in custody. We will continue to search for the additional suspects and the safe return of #Onyx. #ComplyNowComplainLater #LAPD.… https://t.co/lxLfjdsaEv — Lillian L. Carranza🇺🇸 (@LAPDCARRANZA) February 3, 2024

The story of Onyx’s kidnapping went viral when a video of Onyx’s owner, Ali Zacharias, went viral last month.

Zacharias was seen in the Jan. 18 video clinging to the car that Slater was allegedly in after Onyx was taken.

Zacharias said Onyx, was taken by a woman who got into a white Kia sedan with three other people, and when Zacharias stood in front of the car, the driver sped forward and she jumped on the hood.

Zacharias told The Los Angeles Times that her only thought was, “I’m not leaving this car. ... I held on to the windshield wipers, thinking they wouldn’t drive if I was on the car.”

However, the car took off with the dog inside and Zacharias on the hood.

“Before I know it, we’re going like 40 miles per hour,” she said. She rode atop the hood for a short way before the car swerved and she rolled off. She was bruised and cut but not badly hurt, she said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

A video of the Jan. 18 incident showing Zacharias went viral after it was posted on Instagram.

“It’s hard to have them ripped away from you. I wasn’t willing to just let him go,” Zacarias told KTTV. “My last resort was to stand in front of the car and tell them not to go, and they drove right into me, and it pushed me onto the hood, and I just wasn’t going to leave the car at that point. And I held on and they took off.”

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, LAPD’s gang and narcotics division said US Marshals worked “through the night to locate and arrest the suspect wanted for this crime.”

French bulldogs are one of the most popular small-breed dogs in the world, according to the American Kennel Club, and have been a favorite target of thieves in recent years in the L.A. area, the Times reported.

A French bulldog's whereabouts remain unknown despite the Los Angeles Police Department making an arrest in connection with the dog's theft, a department spokesperson told ABC News Sunday.https://t.co/8eszC7VWd1 pic.twitter.com/pYhbBekd9i — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2024





