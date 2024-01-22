‘Armed and dangerous’: Suspect sought after multiple people found dead in 2 homes

Suspect sought: Police in Illinois are searching for Romeo Nance, in connection to multiple fatal shootings in Joliet, Illinois. (Joliet Police Department)

JOLIET, Ill. — Police are searching for a man after multiple people were found fatally shot on Monday in two homes located in a suburban Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the Joliet Police Department, authorities are searching for Romeo Nance, who was driving a red Toyota Camry and was considered “armed and dangerous,” WLS-TV reported.

Detectives responded to the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet, Illinois, at about 3 p.m. CST and discovered “multiple people” dead inside two homes, according to WFLD-TV. All of the victims were believed to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds, police told the television station.

Police have not identified the victims, their ages or genders, WLS reported. They also did not reveal whether there was a possible relationship between the suspect and the victims.

“The information remains fluid and ever-changing as this investigation progresses,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials with the Will County Sheriff’s Office said it was attempting to locate the same vehicle in connection with two shootings that occurred in the area on Sunday, WMAQ-TV reported.

According to authorities, at around 4:27 p.m. CST on Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting at the Pheasant Run Apartments in unincorporated Joliet and found a 28-year-old man bleeding from the head with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the television station.

The victim later died from his injuries, WBBM-TV reported. He was identified as Toyosi Bakare, according to WGN-TV.

That shooting occurred 10 minutes after a separate shooting in the area. A 42-year-old man suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening after he was shot in the leg, according to WMAQ.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle Nance had been driving was spotted at both of those locations, WTVO-TV reported.

An investigation into Monday’s shooting is ongoing.

