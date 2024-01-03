Arkansas deputy fatally shot, sheriff says

Deputy killed: A deputy in Stone County, Arkansas, was fatally shot on Tuesday. (Chalabala/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. — An Arkansas deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while on duty, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday. The deputy, with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, was killed and a suspect was arrested, KARK-TV reported.

Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long provided few details and did not release the name of the deputy or the suspect, according to the television station. The circumstances leading up to the shooting also were not released.

According to the news release, Long said he asked the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation. According to Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar, information about the incident will be released “as it becomes available,” KTHV-TV reported.

“We ask that members of the media please give Sheriff Long and the Stone County community the time and space they need to process this devastating moment,” Hagar said in a statement. “Information will be released as it becomes available. Until then, let us all give the Stone County Sheriff’s Office our steadfast support.”

“A news conference will be scheduled in Mountain View “as soon as possible,” the news release stated.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!