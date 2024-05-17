Apple could owe you up to $349 in the iPhone 7 settlement

The deadline is fast approaching. You must submit a claim by June 3 via the settlement website to be eligible for part of the $35 million settlement.

Apple settlement deadline approaching FILE PHOTO: If you owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus and experienced audio issues with the device's microphone, you may be in line for a settlement from Apple of between $50 to $349. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus and experienced audio issues with the device’s microphone, you may be in line for a settlement from Apple of between $50 and $349.

>> Read more trending news

U.S. residents who owned one of those phone models between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023, and reported a covered audio issue to Apple or paid the company for repairs are eligible for the claim.

Those who paid for repairs can receive a maximum of $349, while people who reported the issue but didn’t pay for repairs can receive up to $125. The minimum payout for eligible claimants is $50.

You must submit a claim by June 3 via the settlement website to be eligible for part of the $35 million settlement.

A group of owners filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple claiming that the problem was related to an audio IC chip and was a design and manufacturing flaw. Users complained that the audio was bad on phone calls and when playing videos on the phone.

In the settlement agreement, Apple denied the phones had any audio issues and said it did nothing improper or unlawful.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!