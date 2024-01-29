Amazon Prime Video adds ads to streaming content

Ads FILE PHOTO: Prime Video will now have ads during streaming. (marcoventuriniautieri/Getty Images)

When you stream your next movie or show on Amazon Prime Video be prepared for some interruptions.

Starting Jan. 29, the streaming platform will have ads by default, Variety reported.

The company said it will have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers” to bring in $3.3 billion in revenue this year, increasing by $2 billion each in 2025 and 2026.

If you don’t want to see ads, you can always pay an additional $2.99 a month to Amazon in addition to what you pay annually for Prime services. Prime already costs $139 each year, or $14.99 a month.

In addition to video streaming, the Prime subscription offers free no-minimum shipping, Amazon Music, Amazon Pharmacy, Prime Gaming and Amazon Fresh.

Amazon isn’t alone when it comes to having advertisements during streamed shows and movies. Netflix and Disney+ have an ad-supported subscription tier at a lower cost than those without ads, Forbes reported.

Prime is also not the first of Amazon’s streaming services to put advertisements in its programming. The company’s Freevee already has ads.

The Wall Street Journal found that American households subscribe to more than four streaming services, about twice as many as five years ago.

