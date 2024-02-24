Alexei Navalny’s body has been handed over to his mother, his aide says

Alexiei Navalny memorial People light candles during a vigil for Alexiei Navalny in front of the Russian Consulate General on Feb. 16, 2024, in Munich, Germany. The death of Russian opposition politician, Alexi Navalny, 47, was announced by the Russian Prison Service. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

An aide for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Saturday that his body has been handed over to his mother.

>> Read more trending news

The director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, made the announcement on his Telegram account, according to The Associated Press.

Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed that his body was handed over and that she is unsure if officials will let the family have a funeral that would be held “the way the family wants and the way Alexei deserves,” according to Reuters.

Russia’s prison service announced on Feb. 16 that Navalny died, according to the AP. Yarmysh said that Navalny was “murdered” at a remote penal colony near the Arctic Circle.

Navalny, 47, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible critics, was serving a 19-year sentence in an Arctic penal colony, considered one of the world’s toughest jails.

Navalny was imprisoned in 2021 after he returned to Russia from Germany. In Germany, he was given treatment after he was poisoned by Novichok, according to CNN. Novichok is a Soviet-era nerve agent. When Navalny made it to Russia, he was arrested and then taken to a penal colony located just north of the Arctic Circle.

© 2024 Cox Media Group