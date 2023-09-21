Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes

Guilty plea FILE PHOTO: Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Murdaugh pleaded guilty in federal court to financial crimes on Thursday. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (The State/TNS)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former South Carolina attorney convicted earlier this year of killing his wife and son, has pleaded guilty to federal financial crimes.

The plea entered into court on Thursday marked the first time that Murdaugh admitted to committing a crime, The Associated Press reported. He pleaded guilty to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering, court records who.

“I want to take responsibility,” Murdaugh, wearing his orange South Carolina prison jumpsuit, said in court, according to the AP. “I want my son to see me take responsibility. It’s my hope that by taking responsibility that the people I’ve hurt can begin to heal.”

Authorities said that from at least July 2011 through October 2021, Murdaugh conspired to commit wire and bank fraud. As part of a plea agreement reached Monday with prosecutors, Murdaugh agreed to make full restitution and to cooperate with investigators, including submitting to any requested polygraph examinations.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to ask a court to allow Murdaugh to serve his federal sentence at the same time as he serves any sentence from a state court. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years for the most serious charge filed against him.

The date for his sentencing hearing was not immediately set.

