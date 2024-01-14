Alec Musser, ‘All My Children’ star dies at 50

Alec Musser Alec Musser attends the premiere of "Grown Ups" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on June 23, 2010, in New York City. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images/Stephen Lovekin)

“All My Children” star Alex Musser has died at the age of 50.

>> Read more trending news

Musser was best known for his role as Del Henry on the soap opera “All My Children,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also appears in “Desperate Housewives” and “Rita Rocks,” People magazine reported.

Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, shared the news on her Instagram stories Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Press reportedly told TMZ that Musser died Friday night at his Del Mar, California, house.

“RIP to the love of my life,” Press wrote of Musser in the Instagram stories, according to People. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Actor Adam Sandler paid tribute to Musser on his Instagram saying that he loved him.

“Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” Sandler said.

Musser was in the 2010 movie “Grown Ups,” according to Deadline. Sandler starred in and co-wrote the movie. Musser played the role of Water Park Stud, according to IMDb.com. It also starred Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Maya Rudolph and Salma Hayek, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Musser got his role on “All My Children” from 2005 to 2007 because he won the second season of a reality show called “I Wanna Be a Soap Star,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

©2024 Cox Media Group