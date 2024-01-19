Alec Baldwin indicted on manslaughter charge in ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin

Grand jury FILE PHOTO: Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. A grand jury has indicted Baldwin in connection with the "Rust" set shooting. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Alec Baldwin again faces a manslaughter charge in the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of “Rust” after a New Mexico grand jury indicted him Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey confirmed the indictment to The New York Times. It came exactly one year after involuntary manslaughter charges earlier filed against Baldwin were announced, the newspaper reported.

Authorities said Baldwin was setting up for a scene while holding a prop revolver when the gun went off, firing a bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

‘Rust’ shooting: Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped

Baldwin has repeatedly denied that he pulled the trigger. In a statement obtained Friday by CNN, attorneys for Baldwin said, “We look forward to our day in court.”

Authorities dropped charges against Baldwin in April 2023, citing new evidence and the need for more time to investigate the case. In a report filed in court last summer, firearms expert Lucien Haag said the gun’s trigger would have had to have been pulled to fire the gun.

Alec Baldwin seen firing prop gun in new videos from ‘Rust’

Special prosecutors brought the case to a grand jury in Santa Fe this week, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier, authorities charged “Rust” assistant director David Halls with negligent use of a deadly weapon. He pleaded no contest to the charge in exchange for a suspended sentence with 6 months of unsupervised probation, court records show.

‘Rust’ shooting: Judge approves settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

Check back for more on this developing story.

Image 1 of 11

Photos: Alec Baldwin fired 'prop gun' that killed 'Rust' cinematographer, officials say The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responds to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting at a Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set near Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Authorities say a cinematographer has been killed and a director injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm on the "Rust" movie set. (Luis Sanchez-Saturno//Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Image 1 of 40

Photos: Alec Baldwin through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Alec Baldwin through the years. (Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!