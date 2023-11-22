Alaska landslide leaves 1 dead, 5 missing; 1 person rescued

The landslide was on a road near the town of Wrangell in southeastern Alaska.

Landslide: File photo. A landslide near the town of Wrangell killed at least one person. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A landslide in southeastern Alaska on Monday killed one girl and left five other people missing. One person was rescued, authorities said Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

According to Alaska State Troopers, the landslide occurred at about 8:51 p.m. on Monday near the city of Wrangell, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that three adults and two juveniles were still missing, according to the newspaper.

The survivor is a woman who was in good condition after receiving medical care.

McDaniel said the body of a female juvenile was found during initial search efforts.

Crews were using a cadaver-sniffing dog and heat-sensing drones in an attempt to find the missing people, The Associated Press reported.

Troopers said that three single-family residences were in the path of the landslide. One deceased person was discovered during that preliminary search, but troopers believe that “multiple” residents are missing.

In a social media post, the City and Borough of Wrangell said that debris was scattered on the Zimovia Highway at milepost 11. The road is approximately 14 miles from Wrangell, a town with a population of 2,000, KTUU-TV reported.

State transportation officials said that the landslide was estimated to be 450 feet wide where it crossed the road, the Daily News reported.

The landslide cut off access and power to approximately 75 homes, according to the newspaper.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration Tuesday morning for Wrangell, according to KTUU. The governor said that he and first lady Rose Dunleavy are “heartbroken” for those affected by the landslide.

Wrangell resident Judy Guggenbickler told the Daily News that she began thinking about a possible landslide after rains pelted the area on Monday.

She called the situation “surreal.”

“It’s a living nightmare,” Guggenbickler told the newspaper.

Latest trending news:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!