Alaska Airlines windshield cracks while landing

Alaska Airlines A Boeing 737-990 (ER) operated by Alaska Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials with Alaska Airlines said a plane landed safely Sunday in Oregon after its inner windshield cracked as it was descending, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened on a plane that was traveling from Arlington, Virginia, to Portland, Alaska Airlines said in a statement obtained by KPTV.

“The crew followed their checklists and the aircraft continued safely to its destination as scheduled,” the airline said. “Alaska Airlines’ 737 fleet are outfitted with five-layer windscreens that have an outer pane, three inner layers and an inner pane. If an inner pane cracks, the other pane and layers can maintain cabin pressure.”

The plane was carrying 159 passengers and six crew members at the time of the incident, KOIN reported. The news station described the crack as small.

Officials with Alaska said the plane would be inspected and repaired.

The incident happened two months after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner shortly after it took off from Portland International Airport. The blow out prompted several investigations and the grounding of similar planes.

