Aggressive dogs seen in video trying to get through to cat inside car

A couple of dogs were seen on a video trying to get through a car in Jacksonville, Florida to get to a cat that was inside of it.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The incident happened over the weekend around 3 a.m., WJAX reported. The car owner, Christie Barr was sleeping at the time.

“I thought someone maybe took a BB gun and shot my car,” she told the news outlet. Barr called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators went through security video footage and learned that the damage to Barr’s car was caused by dogs.

Barr told WJAX that the cat survived the incident.

“There’s no doubt in my mind had they gotten that cat, she wouldn’t be here today.”

Her car had an estimated up to $3,000 in damage from the dogs, the news outlet reported. Since the incident, the dogs have not yet been located.

“If they can do that to metal on a car, they could tear a human being up,” Barr said, according to WJAX. “You need to take care of them. Don’t let them be out running the streets during the middle of the night.”

