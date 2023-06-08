600 firefighters from US head to Canada to battle wildfires; more events canceled

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: The Statue of Liberty is seen amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires on June 08, 2023 in New York City. People in the city and other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Hundreds of firefighters from the U.S. have gone north of the border to help battle the wildfire in Canada that has blanketed the eastern United States with smoke.

There were 362 fires actively burning in Canada on Wednesday with most burning out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, CTV reported.

The Associated Press said that the number of fires is over 400.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, the Biden administration said it was sending more than 600 firefighters and other personnel, along with equipment to help battle the flames. In all, about 1,000 international firefighters are in Canada to help battle the fire, with more expected, CTV reported.

In addition, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has offered to send additional firefighters from her state to help put out flames in Quebec, The New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, as the smoke continues to move south and west, several events are either being adjusted or canceled outright.

The Washington Nationals were expected to play in D.C. but the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks has been rescheduled for June 22 because of the poor air quality.

The New York Racing Association canceled racing at Belmont Park in Long Island for Thursday. Training had already been canceled there and at Saratoga Race Course, The New York Times reported. The Belmont Stakes are scheduled for this weekend. Racing is scheduled to resume Friday at Belmont, according to the organization’s website.

A Pride Month event on the South Lawn of the White House has also been rescheduled from Thursday to Saturday because of the air quality in the D.C. area, the Times reported.