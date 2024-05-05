5-year-old dies after being swept away in Texas floodwaters

Texas flood

Heavy rains: Heavy rains continued to pound Texas, stranding vehicles like this SUV in Spring. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — A 5-year-old boy died early Sunday after being swept away in floodwaters in Johnson County as storms continued to saturate North Texas, authorities said.

Two adults and the child were stranded in their vehicle in swift waters off County Road 528 in Burleson, KWTX-TV reported. A 911 caller at 1:53 a.m. CDT said that the adults and child exited the vehicle and attempted to reach dry ground when all three were swept away by the floodwaters, according to officials with Johnson County Emergency Management.

At about 5 a.m. CDT, the two adults -- a man and a woman -- were located and taken to an area hospital, the Houston Chronicle reported. At around 7:20 a.m., Johnson County Emergency Management said the child was found dead in the water, according to KTVT.

“I hope you will keep this family in your prayers,” officials with the Johnson County Emergency Management department said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The victim and the two adults have not been identified.

Johnson County is a rural area located south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

