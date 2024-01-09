5-year-old boy shot and killed while getting hair cut

An infant’s remains were located at a recycling facility Thursday morning in Rochester, Massachusetts, officials say.

Boy shot and killed A 5-year-old boy was shot and killed while getting his hair cut. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A 5-year-old boy was killed Sunday when he was shot as he was getting his hair cut at a home in Alabama.

Brandon Jamal Nation III was shot around 10 a.m. in Bessemer, Ala., according to police. He was taken to Children’s of Alabama Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to the child being shot, the man who was cutting the child’s hair was also shot. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, WVTM reported.

“It’s terrible,’’ Bessemer Police detective Justin Burmeister told al.com. “Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly challenging time.”

According to police, the child’s mother had taken him to the home to get his hair cut when someone outside of the house began shooting toward the home. WVTM reported that the barber and the child were on the front porch when the shooting happened.

