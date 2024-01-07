5 killed, including 4 children, in West Virginia fire

Fire kills 5: An early morning fire in West Virginia killed five people, including four children. (Katifcam/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MATHIAS, W.Va. — Five people -- including four children and a 28-year-old man -- died after a fire broke out at a West Virginia home early Saturday, authorities said.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, the children’s ages ranged between 1 to 5 years old, WBOY-TV reported.

A woman escaped the blaze and was taken to an area medical facility, according to the television station.

According to officials, the fire was reported at about 5 a.m. EST along Woods Edge Road in the Mathias area, WCHS-TV reported.

The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined because of the severe amount of damage to the residence, according to WTRF-TV.

Fire officials said that no smoke alarms were found among the debris, the television station reported.

The names of the victims have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

