5 injured after shooting in downtown Denver

Denver shooting: Police are investigating after five people were shot in downtown Denver on Saturday night. (Kali9/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DENVER — Five people were injured after a shooting in the Lower Downtown district of Denver on Saturday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Market Street in the downtown area known as LoDo, KUSA-TV reported. Police originally posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that four people were shot, but revised that number to five early Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 11:38 p.m. MDT, according to KDVR-TV.

Emergency responders took four victims to an area hospital, The Denver Post reported. A fifth injured person was later located. The conditions of the victims are unknown, according to the newspaper. However, police said that all five adults are expected to survive, KMGH-TV reported.

Police said no suspects have been identified or arrested, KUSA reported. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

Latest headlines:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!