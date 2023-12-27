4 juveniles injured after van crashes into YMCA

The children were in a day care center inside the building.

Crash: A van crashed into a YMCA in Foxborough, Massachusetts, injuring four children inside the building. (Foxborough Police Department )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Four Massachusetts juveniles were injured on Tuesday when a van crashed into a YMCA, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the Foxborough Police Department, a van crashed into the building at about 4:30 p.m. EST. Police responded to the crash at the Hockomock Area YMCA, located at 67 Mechanic St. in Foxborough, WFXT-TV reported.

Personnel responding to the scene discovered that the vehicle had crashed into the building, injuring four juveniles, according to the television station.

The children, who were at a day care inside the building, were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WPRI-TV reported.

Police did not release the ages and genders of the injured children.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the crash is part of an ongoing investigation, according to WFXT.

Latest trending news:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!