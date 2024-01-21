4 injured in targeted shooting outside Best Buy, police say

Best Buy: File photo. Four people were injured at a Best Buy store in South Florida on Saturday. (Michael Vi/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PLANTATION, Fla. — Four people were injured outside a Best Buy store in South Florida on Saturday in what police are calling a targeted shooting.

The injured victims included two bystanders who were caught in gunfire, the Miami Herald reported.

According to Plantation Police Department Detective Robert Rettig, four people left the Best Buy at 12301 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Plantation at about 8 p.m. EST.

They were walking into the parking lot when they were approached by a group, the Herald reported.

Detectives said the group opened fire on the four people exiting the store, striking two of them, according to WSVN. One victim is in critical condition and the other is stable, Rettig told reporters.

Some of the bullets shattered the front window of the store and struck two people, one inside the store and one outside the building, the television station reported. Both are in stable condition, the Herald reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, and it was also unclear if the group that was targeted knew who opened fire, according to WFOR.

The suspects fled the scene and there have been no arrests, WTVJ reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

