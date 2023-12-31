4 dead, 2 injured after house explodes in Michigan

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DETROIT — A house explosion in Northfield Township, Michigan, sent two people to the hospital and killed four others.

Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell said that the explosion happened Saturday just before 4 p.m. The house was destroyed and only the basement was left, according to The Associated Press.

It happened in the 8000 block of Winters Lane, police said, according to WDIV. There were six people inside the house at the time of the explosion.

The blast could be heard about nine miles away, the AP reported.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. WWJ-TV reported that two people were hospitalized but their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation but an official at the scene said it could have been a gas leak, WDIV reported.

“We don’t know,” Powell said, according to WWJ-TV. “Maybe some type of gas explosion? Our officers got a call that someone found debris on the other side of 23-mile with some paperwork on it, and it was debris from the house explosion.”

No other houses in the area were damaged, WDIV reported. However, neighbors did report feeling the ground shake and some debris was found around the area.

