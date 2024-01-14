3 injured, 1 critically, after shooting in Mississippi

police lights

Gulfport shooting: Three people were wounded after a shooting Saturday night in Gulfport, Mississippi. (Jason Doly/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GULFPORT, Miss. — Three people were wounded, one critically, after a shooting Saturday night in southern Mississippi, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Gulfport Police Department, officers responded at 6:27 p.m. CST in the 1000 block of 45th Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered that three victims had been taken to an area hospital due to gunshot wounds, WLOX-TV reported.

One victims was listed in critical condition, according to the news release. The other two victims were in stable condition.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

