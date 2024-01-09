3 fatally shot at Super 8 motel in northern Minnesota; gunman also dead

Super 8

Super 8: File photo. A gunman killed three people at a Super 8 motel in Minnesota. The suspect was later found dead, police said. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CLOQUET, Minn. — Three people were fatally shot and the suspected gunman is also dead Monday after an incident at a Super 8 motel in northern Minnesota, authorities said.

Commander Wade Rasch of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office told the Duluth News Tribune that authorities found three people dead in the Super 8 motel at 121 Big Lake Road.

According to a news release, officers with the Cloquet Police Department “located one deceased person whom they believe to be the shooter.

Police did not say where the suspected shooter was found and did not reveal the cause of death, KBJR-TV reported. The name of the suspected shooter and the three victims at the motel also were not given, according to the television station.

An updated news release from Cloquet police stated that a shelter-in-place order was lifted at about 8:35 p.m. CST.

“This is an active scene; please continue to stay clear of the area until further notice,” police said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

