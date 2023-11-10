2024 Grammy nominations: SZA leads nominations with 9, Taylor Swift earns 6 nods

Alternative R&B and neo-soul singer SZA leads the Grammy nominations thanks to her hit “Kill Bill” and her second album “SOS,” The Associated Press reported.
The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards were announced Friday morning with SZA getting nine nominations for record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance, album of the year, best progressive R&B album, best pop duo/group performance, best traditional R&B performance, best R&B song and best melodic rap performance.
The soundtrack from “Barbie” earned 11 nominations, the AP reported, including four of five nods in the visual media song category.
Women are dominating the nominations with Jon Batiste the lone man in the record and album of the year categories.
Phoebe Bridgers is nominated for seven awards, six of them with her band boygenius.
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff have six nominations each.
The Grammy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Here are the nominees in selected categories:
Record Of The Year
- Worship - Jon Batiste
- Not Strong Enough - boygenius
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]- Billie Eilish
- On My Mama - Victoria Monét
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
- Kill Bill- SZA
Album Of The Year
- World Music Radio- Jon Batiste
- the record- boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd- Lana Del Rey
- The Age Of Pleasure- Janelle Monáe
- GUTS- Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights- Taylor Swift
- SOS- SZA
Song Of The Year
- A&W- Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- Anti-Hero- Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- Flowers- Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
- Kill Bill- Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
- Vampire- Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War And Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- Paint The Town Red- Doja Cat
- What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] - Billie Eilish
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
- Candy Necklace -Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
- Karma - Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
- Ghost In The Machine - SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
- - (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
- Midnights - Taylor Swift
Best Rock Performance
- Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
- More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas
- Not Strong Enough - boygenius
- Rescued - Foo Fighters
- Lux Æterna - Metallica
Best Metal Performance
- Bad Man - Disturbed
- Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost
- 72 Seasons - Metallica
- Hive Mind - Slipknot
- Jaded - Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
- Angry - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
- Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Emotion Sickness - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
- Not Strong Enough - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
- Rescued - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
- But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons - Metallica
- This Is Why - Paramore
- In Times New Roman... - Queens Of The Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Belinda Says - Alvvays
- Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys
- Cool About It - boygenius
- A&W - Lana Del Rey
- This Is Why - Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
- The Car - Arctic Monkeys
- The Record - boygenius
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island - Gorillaz
- I Inside The Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
- Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
- Back To Love - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
- ICU - Coco Jones
- How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét
- Kill Bill - SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Simple - Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
- Lucky - Kenyon Dixon
- Hollywood - Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
- Good Morning - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
- Love Language - SZA
Best R&B Song
- Angel - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
- Back To Love - Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
- ICU - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- On My Mama - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
- Snooze - Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Since I Have A Lover - 6LACK
- The Love Album: Off The Grid - Diddy
- Nova - Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
- The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
- SOS - SZA
Best R&B Album
- Girls Night Out - Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
- Special Occasion - Emily King
- JAGUAR II - Victoria Monét
- CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP - Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
- The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Love Letter - Black Thought
- Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
- SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
- Players - Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Sittin’ On Top Of The World - Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- Attention - Doja Cat
- Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savage
- All My Life - Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
- Low - SZA
Best Rap Song
- Attention - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- Just Wanna Rock - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- Rich Flex - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Rap Album
- Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
- MICHAEL - Killer Mike
- HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin
- King’s Disease III - Nas
- UTOPIA - Travis Scott
©2023 Cox Media Group