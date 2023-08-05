2 men facing charges over 1997 cold case of a ‘John Doe’ Two brothers are facing charges over a cold case from 1997 that involves a man’s remains that have not yet been identified that were found in Lenawee County’s Blissfield Township, Michigan, according to officials. (arsenisspyros/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LANSING, Mich. — Two brothers are facing charges over a cold case from 1997 that involves a man’s remains that have not yet been identified that were found in Lenawee County’s Blissfield Township, Michigan, according to officials.

In a news release, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Richardo Sepulveda, 51, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, were “bound over” yesterday for the 1997 cold case homicide of “John Doe.”

Richardo and Michael Sepulveda are facing six charges, the attorney general’s office said. These charges are first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to main, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to maim, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

On Nov. 19, 1987, a farmer found human remains that were missing a head and hands, Nessel said, according to The Associated Press. The man’s identity is unknown but it is believed to be a 32-year-old man who was from Corpus Christi, Texas. The farm is located in Lenawee County’s Blissfield Township, officials say.

“All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it,” said Nessel in the news release. “I appreciate the hard work of the Michigan State Police, the many local and federal law enforcement agencies, and my criminal trial prosecutors for their persistence in pursuing this case.”

The attorney general’s office said the two brothers are expected to be arraigned on Aug. 16 around 8 a.m.

The cause and manner of death have not been released.