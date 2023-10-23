2 men accused of burglarizing train cars containing cases of vodka, Red Bull

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee men are accused of robbing 10 stationary train cars whose cargo included cases of vodka and Red Bull, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Jason Wayne Potter, 23, and Ashton R. Balentine, 19, were arrested on Friday, WZTV reported.

The two men were charged with 10 counts of motor vehicle burglary, aggravated criminal trespassing of railroad property and infrastructure vandalism, according to Nashville online criminal records. Balentine was also charged with possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years of age.

10 train cars burglarized in Madison, including ones filled with Vodka and Red Bull: https://t.co/yF4dpIYIih pic.twitter.com/8BWTHguN20 — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) October 22, 2023

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the stationary CSX trains were at a dead end of Florence Avenue and Welworth Street in the Madison neighborhood of Nashville.

Police arriving at the scene observed the suspects sitting next to approximately 30 cases of vodka, WZTV reported.

Officers investigating inside the train cars found an open shipping container missing its security tag. The car was filled with Svedka vodka, according to the television station. Officers found nine other cars with locks cut and evidence of being entered.

Several cases of Red Bull were also found outside one of the cars, WZTV reported.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, online records show.