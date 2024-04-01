2 killed, infant among 3 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash

California Highway Patrol

Fatal crash: According to the California Highway Patrol, two people died and three others were injured in a wrong-way crash early Sunday. (Patrick Herzberg/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TRACY, Calif. — Two people were killed and three people -- including a 2-month-old child -- were injured after a vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver in California early Sunday, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 2 a.m. PDT when a 2007 Honda Accord was heading eastbound in the westbound lane of Interstate 580 near Tracy, KXTV reported. The vehicle crashed head-on into a 2023 Kia Telluride, causing both vehicles to overturn, according to the television station.

The 18-year-old driver of the Accord, a resident of Antioch, was ejected from his vehicle and hit the center median of the highway, KCRA-TV reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Telluride, a 32-year-old resident of Fort Bragg, was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital in nearby French Camp, where she was pronounced dead, according to the television station.

Two passengers of the Telluride -- a 35-year-old and a 2-month-old girl -- were also taken to San Joaquin General Hospital with major injuries, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. A 4-year-old boy in the vehicle had minor injuries and was also hospitalized, authorities said. All three were from Fort Bragg, according to the newspaper.

Officials with the highway patrol have not confirmed whether the driver of the Accord was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, KCRA reported.

