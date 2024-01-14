2 killed, 4 injured in shooting inside a house in Philadelphia

At least two people are dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Philadelphia Police Department Captain Christopher Bradshaw said that the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of N. Myrtle Street, according to WCAU. When officers arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

A 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Bradshaw said, according to the news outlet. A 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the hand and was taken to the hospital. Three others showed up at the hospital, according to WPVI. They were identified only as a 28-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman.

The four victims were listed in stable condition, Bradshaw said, according to WCAU.

Investigators believe that the house was being used as an illegal speakeasy, WPVI reported.

No information has been released about possible suspects or if anyone is in custody.

