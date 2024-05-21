2 drown while trying to save 17-year-old friend struggling in Florida river

Caloosahatchee River

Three drown: File photo. Three people drowned at W.P. Franklin Park on the Caloosahatchee River in southwest Florida. (Oliver/Adobe Stock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A rescue attempt by two men assisting a 17-year-old boy struggling in a southwest Florida river ended in tragedy Saturday as all three drowned, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were Santos Tiul-Chen, 17; Victor Pedro-Gaspar, 19; and Pedro Miguel Pascual, 21. The three drowned in the Caloosahatchee River at W.P. Franklin Lock Park, located northeast of Fort Myers in Alva, WFTX-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office said that Tiul-Chen, who had no swimming experience, went into 10 feet of water and struggled, according to WBBH-TV.

Pascual jumped into the water to save his friend but had trouble staying afloat, the Fort Myers News-Press reported.

Pedro-Gaspar soon entered the water to assist the other two, but all three victims went under the water and did not resurface, according to the newspaper.

A fourth person also attempted to render aid but made it back to shore, the News-Press reported. They were taken to an area hospital.

First responders arriving at the scene attempted to revive the three people but were unsuccessful, according to WFTX.

Neyda Velasquez, a friend of the victims, said that Pedro-Gaspar and Pascual knew how to swim and called them heroes for trying to save Tiul-Chen.

“It’s actually something heroic,” she told WBBH. “They did to try to save their friend that was drowning, but it all soundly ended in tragedy, trying to save their one loved friend.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 4,000 people die each year from unintentional drowning.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!