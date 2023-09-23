17-year-old, 2 others fatally shot in ‘targeted attack’ in Atlanta

Atlanta shooting: Three people, including a 17-year-old, are dead after a shootout in southwest Atlanta on Saturday. (WSB-TV)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA — Three people, including a 17-year-old and the suspected gunman, were fatally shot during a “targeted attack” near a southwest Atlanta mall on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to Evans Street near the Mall West End at about 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered three males who had been shot, WSB-TV reported. Two were dead at the scene, and a third later died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the television station.

One of the males was 17, another was in his early 20s and the third male was in his late 30s, WSB reported. Their identities have not been released.

According to police, a man approached two other people and began to shoot at them. One of the victims returned fire and fatally shot the suspect, WSB reported.

“The preliminary investigation indicates this was a targeted shooting,” Atlanta police said in their news release.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, authorities said. Police said they are not searching for additional suspects, WSB reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

