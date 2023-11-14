16-year-old accused of fatally stabbing her newborn infant

GORDON, Neb. — A Nebraska teen is accused of fatally stabbing her newborn shortly after giving birth, authorities said.

The 16-year-old was charged on Nov. 9 with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, KLKN-TV reported.

According to the Gordon Police Department, officers responded to a home on Nov. 6 after receiving a report of an unresponsive infant after the 16-year-old gave birth, the television station reported.

An arrest affidavit stated that the teen’s father met a police officer at the door and said the child was stillborn, adding that “it was too late,” according to KOLN-TV.

However, the officer discovered that the infant’s throat had been cut, and that the child had multiple stab wounds in their chest, according to KLKN.

The officer tried to save the newborn’s life with CPR, yielding to emergency medical technicians when they arrived, according to the television station.

During their investigation, police officers learned that the teen’s father had found the infant in an empty dog food bag in a closet, KLKN reported.

Later on, they found a bloody knife hidden in a coat in the teen’s closet, according to KOLN.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, the television station reported.