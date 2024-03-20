14-year-old girl accused of killing her mother, injuring her stepfather in shooting at their house

A teen girl was arrested and is facing multiple charges related to a shooting at her house in Branston, Mississippi Tuesday evening.

(MicroStockHub/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss — A teen girl was arrested and is facing multiple charges related to a shooting at her house in Branston, Mississippi Tuesday evening.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said that a 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder related to a shooting. The call for the shooting came in just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Branston, Sheriff Bryan Bailey said, according to WAPT.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his shoulder. He reportedly told investigators that when he got home, he found his wife, Ashley Smylie, 40, dead from a gunshot wound. He said his stepdaughter, 14, was armed with a pistol, the news outlet reported.

The man told investigators that his stepdaughter shot him and was able to fight her for the weapon, WLBT reported. She then ran through the backyard and over a fence to flee the area. She was found by Mississippi Highway Patrol’s helicopter not too far from the house. The teen girl was arrested.

The victim, Smylie, was confirmed to be a teacher at Northwest Rankin High School by Rankin County School officials, the news outlet reported. Her daughter was also confirmed to be a student at the high school.

The medical examiner’s office is expected to determine the cause and manner of death.

It is not yet clear what led up to the deadly incident.

