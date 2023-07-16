12-year-old girl accused of throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a park A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the assault of another girl involving acid at a park in Detroit, Michigan. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DETROIT — A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the assault of another girl involving acid at a park in Detroit, Michigan.

In a news release obtained by WJBK, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged the 12-year-old girl with a count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and a count of felonious assault.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy, according to the news outlet. “Instant horrible decision-making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this.”

The attack happened last Sunday, July 9, according to WWJ-TV. It happened on a playground near Vernor Elementary School in Detroit, WDIV reported.

The victim was identified as Deaira Summers, 11, WWJ-TV reported.

The incident happened with some kind of altercation on the playground. WDIV reported that Summers said she was not involved in the argument. Her family said that the 12-year-old girl’s mother handed her a bottle that was filled with some kind of liquid. The girl then reportedly threw the liquid toward Summers, her cousins, and her siblings. Summers sustained burns to her legs, back, and arms. Following the attack, Summers ran back to her house.

Summers spent three days at a children’s hospital for treatment for severe burns, WDIV reported.

A preliminary hearing was held Saturday where she was given a bond with a tether that was ordered, the news outlet reported. The 12-year-old was ordered to have no contact with Summers or any of the witnesses.

The 12-year-old girl is expected back in court on July 18, WJBK reported.

It is not yet clear if she will be charged as a juvenile or adult. No information has been released if anyone else will be facing any charges. The type of acid that was used in the attack has not been released.