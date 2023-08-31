10-year-old girl stabs man who was allegedly assaulting her mother

Stabbing: Harris County deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old Texas girl stabbed a man who allegedly assaulted the child’s mother.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a call on Wednesday about a man stabbed in the leg at an apartment complex, KTRK-TV reported.

The man was allegedly stabbed by the child, who intervened after the adult was allegedly physically assaulting the girl’s mother, Gonzalez said.

The man was taken to an area hospital and was listed in fair condition, KPRC-TV reported.

It was unclear whether the child was injured, according to KTRK. The extent of her mother’s injuries were also unclear, the television station reported.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” Gonzalez tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted.”

A follow-up investigation is ongoing, Gonzalez said.