1 dead, dozens injured after bus rollover at Grand Canyon West

A bus rollover at Grand Canyon West on Tuesday left one person dead and dozens injured, authorities said.

According to a news release from Hualapai Emergency Operations, the crash occurred at about 9:50 a.m. within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1, located in northwestern Arizona.

The tribe’s emergency services and first responders from several agencies found one person dead, USA Today reported. There were 57 people involved in the crash.

Eight of the injured victims were airlifted to area hospitals, KSNV-TV reported. Officials at University Medical Center confirmed to the television station that the eight injured people were in fair condition.

Persons who sustained noncritical injuries were taken by ground transportation to area hospitals, KSNV reported.

According to ABC News, Grand Canyon West is run by the Hualapai tribe but has no operational connection to Grand Canyon National Park, which is managed by the National Park Service. It is located about 127 miles from Las Vegas.

Information about what led to the rollover was not provided by authorities, and it was unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were investigating the case, according to the news release.

