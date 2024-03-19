1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

crime tape

Shooting: One man was fatally shot and two other persons were wounded at a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday. (Lpettet/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHOENIX — One man was killed and two other persons were wounded after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Police responded to a call of a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road at about 2:15 p.m. MST, The Arizona Republic reported. Officers arriving at the Villas De Azul apartment complex discovered three gunshot victims, according to the newspaper.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, KTVK-TV reported. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unknown, according to the television station.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, KNXV-TV reported.

According to Phoenix police, officers shut down the area for an “extended period” to conduct an investigation, according to the Republic. An officer at the scene said it would take up to 15 hours before the area would be cleared, the newspaper reported.

Police did not reveal the identities of the victims, or their ages. The genders of the two wounded victims also have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!