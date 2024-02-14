1 dead, 10 injured after vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

Emergency room.

Emergency room crash: File photo. One person died and at least 10 people were injured after a vehicle slammed into an emergency room in Austin, Texas. (Wirestock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died and at least 10 people were injured on Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into an emergency room in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Emergency responders received a report at about 5:36 p.m. CST about a vehicle that had crashed into the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room, KXAN-TV reported.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) also confirmed the crash in a Facebook post.

At least one person is dead, Austin police Detective Carey Chaudoir told the Austin American-Statesman.

It was unclear if the crash caused the person’s death, Chaudoir told the newspaper.

ATCEMS officials said that three people -- one adult and two children -- were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, according to KXAN. One child had potentially serious injuries. Another adult and child are being treated for “non life-threatening injuries.”

Another adult was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, the television station.

It also was unclear what led up to the crash, according to KEYE-TV.

According to the Austin Police Department, the crash did not “appear to be an intentional act,” based on a preliminary report, KXAN reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!