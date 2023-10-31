Treats - No Tricks

It’s officially Halloween, although most of the parties and trick-or-treating events happened over the weekend. But law enforcement is reminding us to watch for the kids that will be out tonight, especially around sunset, and to make sure you’re not overindulging and getting behind the wheel. By the way, the National Retail Federation says we will have spent 12.2 billion on decorations, candy and costumes this year.

The TECO Manatee Viewing Center will open for the season on Wednesday. You’ll notice a few new items to enhance your experience that will include a new viewing platform which will open Nov. 15. The education center has been upgraded, and if the walk from the remote parking lot is too long for you, take advantage of the two new electric golf carts that will offer rides,

The Skyway 10K is taking registrations for the 8,000 total available spots, but the won’t be using the lottery system any longer. General admission will cost runners $125 per person, and for VIP registration is $300, but only open to for the first 500 who register. The old lottery system won’t be used this year, so when those spots are gone, they’re gone. 100% of the proceeds from the Skyway 10K benefit the Armed Forces Family Foundation.

Sunset Beach on Treasure Island opened this weekend after dune restoration was completed. Funding was provided by Pinellas County and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater for the damage done by storms. There’s another project underway on Treasure Island, with the announcement that HGTV’S “Rock the Block” has begun shooting the new season there, which is scheduled for air in March of 2024.

Pinellas County school teachers will receive a 4.5% raise after Board approved the increase last night by a vote of 6-0. The state had proposed a 1.41% raise. That will mean an extra $1,000 to $2,600 in paychecks starting next year.

