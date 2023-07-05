Treat People with Kindness: Harry Styles welcomes Ukrainian refugees to Polish concert

Courtesy Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

Harry Styles had some special guests at his concert in Poland on July 2.

Variety reports that Harry treated three Ukranian refugees to the show in Warsaw: a mom, her 13-year-old daughter and a friend, who were forced to flee the country in July 2022 following Russian's invasion. The mom, Maryna, is part of the International Rescue Committee's Step to Work project, which helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland find jobs.

"I'm so grateful to Harry Styles and the IRC, which has supported me to pursue my dream career in Poland, for giving us the chance to forget our worries for a night, and sing and dance at the concert," Maryna said in a statement, according to Variety.

Harry is set to perform in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 5 and 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

