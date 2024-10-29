Treasure Island Mayor Resigns

AI is being used to send some households impacted by Helene and Milton $1,000 cash relief payments FILE - A tattered American flag flaps outside a home as furniture and household items damaged by Hurricane Helene flooding sit piled along the street awaiting pickup, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne is stepping away from his job, resigning on Monday via social media, citing the loss of his home and the stress on his family. Vice Mayor John Doctor will now take over.

Hillsborough County has published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Volcanic ash may be the reason for itchy eyes and respiratory irritation. The haze has been most noticeable around Sarasota. That ash is coming from Volcano Popocatepetl, 2,000 miles away from Tampa in central Mexico.

The 2024 hurricane season doesn’t end for more than a month, so the 10 Tampa Bay Weather team is keeping an eye on some activity in the southwestern Caribbean. There’s a chance for a tropical depression to form later this week or by the weekend. so keep an eye on the Dove Hurricane Guide for the latest.

To slightly misquote Bob Dylan, our time be a-changing this weekend with the end of daylight saving time. We officially kick back one hour Sunday morning at 2 am and get that extra hour of sleep. If you were wondering about the Sunshine Protection Act that was approved in 2022 to keep daylight saving time permanent that was never signed into law by President Joe Biden, so we’ll keep changing for now.

A last second pass from Bucs QB Baker Mayfield wasn’t enough Sunday, when the pass was caught our of bounds and the Bucs lost to the Atlanta Falcons 32-26. That puts the 4-0 Falcons in first place in the NFC South. The Bucs now hit the road with their next game in Kansas City Monday night. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was working security at the Bucs game was hit on that final play and now has a broken ankle.

